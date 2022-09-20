Houston is one of the best cities for Generation Z.

Driving the news: The Bayou City ranked 11th among the best cities for Gen Z-ers, according to real estate listing service Commercial Cafe.

Why it matters: Gen Z is entering the workforce at a moment when remote work is more available. The rise of working from home allows 18- to 25-year-olds to be more picky about where they reside and explore less expensive housing markets.

Details: The Commercial Cafe analysis compared cities by affordability, Gen Z population share, unemployment rate, internet speed, recreational and dining establishments, green commuting options, number of parks and school enrollment.

Houston stood out primarily for recreation, including its restaurants, theaters and museums. The city also performed well for low cost of living.

The city was weakest in green commuting options and the number of parks per resident.

Zoom out: Atlanta ranked first on the list. Austin ranked 8th and San Antonio was 18th.

Of note: Another study by the U.S. Census and Harvard University indicated that Houston is the second most popular city for young Black adults born between 1984 and 1992 to move to, following Atlanta.