Inflation remains high in Houston

Inflation in Houston continues to be higher than the national average — and has been so for the past five months.

By the numbers: The Consumer Price Index, a measure of what consumers pay for goods and services, climbed 9.5% over the past year in Houston.

Meanwhile, the U.S. CPI rose 8.3%, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Details: Food, energy and recreation prices have risen faster in Houston than across the country.

On the other hand, gas prices have continued to fall. The national average is $3.70 a gallon, while the Houston average is $3.08 per gallon, per AAA.

What they're saying: Houston's higher inflation suggests that demand is stronger and supply chain issues and labor shortages may be worse here than other cities, according to Patrick Jankowski, SVP of research at the Greater Houston Partnership.

"Things are tight in Houston," he said.

