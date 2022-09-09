Things to do in Houston, Sept. 9-11

🛰 Say Cheese! Take a selfie from space as part of the celebration for the 60th anniversary of the JFK Moon Speech.

The photo from space will be taken at exactly 12:06pm Saturday at Rice Stadium.

🎶 Watch a free performance of traditional Mexican music and dance by the touring HSPVA mariachi and Nueva Luna Folklorico ballet at Discovery Green on Saturday.

Show starts at 7pm.

🌾 Celebrate Dozynki, a Polish end of harvest jubilee tradition, at the Polish Harvest Festival.

All weekend at the Our Lady of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church.

🚶‍♀️ Hike through Hermann Park with the Houston Women's Hiking Group.

The 3-mile hike starts at 7:45am Saturday.

🏮Attend a Lantern Festival. There will be 60 anime vendors, voice actors, photo ops and food from all across Asia.

All weekend at 5351 First St., Katy.

🪴 Shop for your next house plant in the dark.