How to register to vote in Texas

The last day Texans can register to vote for this year's November election is Oct 11.

How it works: You can fill out a voter registration form online.

But the form must be printed and mailed to your local elections office.

The envelope must be postmarked by Oct. 11.

You can also register to vote when obtaining your driver license.

Be smart: Check if you're already registered and that your information is up to date before it's too late.

You'll need to enter a host of information, including your name, county of residence, voter identification number, driver license number and/or date of birth.

If you're registered but need to change your address, visit this page.

The big picture: Texas has some of the strictest voting laws in the country.

In 2021, the Republican-controlled Legislature banned 24-hour voting, drive-thru polls and placed several more restrictions on the voting process, the Austin-American Statesman reported.

Yes, but: Two main provisions of the state's newest voter laws have been struck down by federal judges.

A law that restricted how much help voter assistants can give in the voting booth was overturned in February.

Another law targeting voters who use P.O. boxes to register was overruled in July, NPR reported.

Election Day is Nov. 8.