24 mins ago - News
How to register to vote in Texas
The last day Texans can register to vote for this year's November election is Oct 11.
How it works: You can fill out a voter registration form online.
- But the form must be printed and mailed to your local elections office.
- The envelope must be postmarked by Oct. 11.
- You can also register to vote when obtaining your driver license.
Be smart: Check if you're already registered and that your information is up to date before it's too late.
- You'll need to enter a host of information, including your name, county of residence, voter identification number, driver license number and/or date of birth.
- If you're registered but need to change your address, visit this page.
The big picture: Texas has some of the strictest voting laws in the country.
- In 2021, the Republican-controlled Legislature banned 24-hour voting, drive-thru polls and placed several more restrictions on the voting process, the Austin-American Statesman reported.
Yes, but: Two main provisions of the state's newest voter laws have been struck down by federal judges.
- A law that restricted how much help voter assistants can give in the voting booth was overturned in February.
- Another law targeting voters who use P.O. boxes to register was overruled in July, NPR reported.
Election Day is Nov. 8.
More Houston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.