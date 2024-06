Map: Axios Visuals

The city is looking for artists to design signs and art installations along the envisioned 10th Street Greenway in Corktown.

The big picture: A 10th Street bike and pedestrian path would connect residents from Corktown and North Corktown with Wilson Centennial Park along the west riverfront.

It's near, but not the same as, the Southwest Greenway

Reality check: The 10th Street Greenway won't be finished anytime soon — it runs through a couple of private, inaccessible blocks, so there are challenges to work through or maneuver around. The city is working on an "interim route" that the artists' wayfinding signs and art could help people navigate, Kevin Schronce of the city's Planning and Development Department tells Axios.

Between the lines: Artist groups can apply through June 27 to design wayfinding and art installations in four areas along the greenway, funded through a National Endowment for the Arts grant, according to a city document advertising an open call for applications.