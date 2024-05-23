1 hour ago - Things to Do

Things to do in Detroit over Movement weekend: May 25-27

For everyone who didn't buy tickets to Movement, you can still get your live music fix without spending hundreds of dollars.

  • Here's where to go to celebrate electronic music's biggest weekend:

⛪️ The Congregation has live music on its patio from local DJs Seven Whales, Sapphyree, Sincerely and more from 1-5pm Thursday.

🎅🏾 The Old Miami is hosting "Techno Christmas" on Friday from 4pm-2am with DJ sets from Sheefy McFly, Nick Speed and others.

  • $10 cover, $5 with Christmas attire.

🖼️ Tangent Gallery goes all night Saturday from 10pm-10am with sets from AZA, Batu, DJ Bone and more in the ballroom, while AK and Blackmoonchild go back-to-back in the gallery. Daniel Bell will perform a sunrise set in the garden.

❤️ Paramita Sound has a slate of free events this weekend, highlighted by a nightlong set from producer Black Noi$e from 10pm-2am Friday.

🧥 Carhartt Work in Progress is here Saturday and will host a free daytime BBQ from noon-10pm with sets from Blake Baxter, Sincerely, Spiñorita and more.

  • 2990 E. Grand Blvd.

🎉 Detroit Recordings is partnering with Brooklyn-based Public Service to present the first annual "Memoryal Sunday Block Party" featuring sets from Bryce Detroit, Deon Jamar, Meftah and more at The Garage in North End from 1-8pm.

  • 7615 Oakland Ave.

🫱🏼‍🫲🏽 El Club is hosting a Memorial Day party from noon-6pm with sets from Zack Fox, John FM, Black Noi$e, HiTech, Sky Jetta and more.

💗 Big Pink's Memorial Day party presented by Connectwithlo and SocialNthecity from 1-9pm features sets from DJ Killa $quid, DJ BJ, DJ Carter and Mo Beatz.

