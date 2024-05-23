Things to do in Detroit over Movement weekend: May 25-27

Share on email (opens in new window)

For everyone who didn't buy tickets to Movement, you can still get your live music fix without spending hundreds of dollars. Here's where to go to celebrate electronic music's biggest weekend:

⛪️ The Congregation has live music on its patio from local DJs Seven Whales, Sapphyree, Sincerely and more from 1-5pm Thursday.

🎅🏾 The Old Miami is hosting "Techno Christmas" on Friday from 4pm-2am with DJ sets from Sheefy McFly, Nick Speed and others.

$10 cover, $5 with Christmas attire.

🖼️ Tangent Gallery goes all night Saturday from 10pm-10am with sets from AZA, Batu, DJ Bone and more in the ballroom, while AK and Blackmoonchild go back-to-back in the gallery. Daniel Bell will perform a sunrise set in the garden.

❤️ Paramita Sound has a slate of free events this weekend, highlighted by a nightlong set from producer Black Noi$e from 10pm-2am Friday.

🧥 Carhartt Work in Progress is here Saturday and will host a free daytime BBQ from noon-10pm with sets from Blake Baxter, Sincerely, Spiñorita and more.

2990 E. Grand Blvd.

🎉 Detroit Recordings is partnering with Brooklyn-based Public Service to present the first annual "Memoryal Sunday Block Party" featuring sets from Bryce Detroit, Deon Jamar, Meftah and more at The Garage in North End from 1-8pm.

7615 Oakland Ave.

🫱🏼‍🫲🏽 El Club is hosting a Memorial Day party from noon-6pm with sets from Zack Fox, John FM, Black Noi$e, HiTech, Sky Jetta and more.

💗 Big Pink's Memorial Day party presented by Connectwithlo and SocialNthecity from 1-9pm features sets from DJ Killa $quid, DJ BJ, DJ Carter and Mo Beatz.