Things to do this weekend in Detroit: May 17-19

Memorial Day is more than a week away, but the summer vibes are starting to sink in. Here's what's happening this weekend:

🎻 Experience an orchestral rendition of Dr. Dre's "2001" album by No Strings Attached, a European collective of orchestras and musicians.

Friday, 7pm, at Harpos Concert Theatre.

Tickets start at $45.

🍻 Celebrate the Dequindre Cut Freight Yard's return with karaoke, food and drinks at the all-ages beer garden near Eastern Market.

Friday, 6-9pm.

🕰️ Go antiquing at Cadieux Cafe's pop-up market with vendors selling a variety of vintage, retro and antique items.

Saturday, 11am-4pm, at 4300 Cadieux Road.

Free!

🎨 Watch a giant woodblock printing demonstration known as Big Ink 2024. More than a dozen in-state artists will print woodblocks — essentially hand-carved stamps — that they've spent months designing and carving.

Saturday and Sunday, 1-4pm, at Color | Ink Studio & Gallery in Hazel Park.

Free!

💿 Dig through old records and CDs at the Clawson Record and CD Show.

Saturday, 10am-4pm, at the Clawson Knights of Columbus, 870 N. Main St.

Tickets: $3 (cash only); free for those younger than 18.

🐦 Go birding on Belle Isle. The DNR Outdoor Adventure Center offers guided walks through the bird habitat during summer.

Saturday, 9-11am.

Free, although registration is required.

⏰ Funk out with Morris Day and The Time at the Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday at 8pm.

Tickets start at $35.

🔥 Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer Tour" comes to Little Caesars Arena on Saturday at 8pm.