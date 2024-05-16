Things to do this weekend in Detroit: May 17-19

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios
Memorial Day is more than a week away, but the summer vibes are starting to sink in.
Here's what's happening this weekend: 🎻 Experience an orchestral rendition of Dr. Dre's " 2001" album by No Strings Attached, a European collective of orchestras and musicians. Friday, 7pm, at Harpos Concert Theatre. Tickets start at $45.
🍻
Celebrate the Dequindre Cut Freight Yard's return with karaoke, food and drinks at the all-ages beer garden near Eastern Market. 🕰️ Go antiquing at Cadieux Cafe's pop-up market with vendors selling a variety of vintage, retro and antique items. Saturday, 11am-4pm, at 4300 Cadieux Road. Free! 🎨 Watch a giant woodblock printing demonstration known as Big Ink 2024. More than a dozen in-state artists will print woodblocks — essentially hand-carved stamps — that they've spent months designing and carving. 💿 Dig through old records and CDs at the Clawson Record and CD Show. Saturday, 10am-4pm, at the Clawson Knights of Columbus, 870 N. Main St. Tickets: $3 (cash only); free for those younger than 18. 🐦 Go birding on Belle Isle. The DNR Outdoor Adventure Center offers guided walks through the bird habitat during summer. ⏰ Funk out with Morris Day and The Time at the Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday at 8pm. 🔥 Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer Tour" comes to Little Caesars Arena on Saturday at 8pm.