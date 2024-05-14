The Grapevine: You heard it here

🚓 A total of 18 people were arrested in and around the official NFL Draft zone during the three-day event last month — officials initially reported just two arrests. (Free Press)

🎤 Donald Glover, known on the mic as Childish Gambino, returns to Detroit for the first time in a decade Aug. 17 as part of his "The New World Tour." (WXYZ)

🏈 Lions season ticket packages for the upcoming season sold out for the second straight year. (Detroit News)