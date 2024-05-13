29 mins ago - News

Road rage shootings down across Michigan, up nationwide

Line chart showing the rate of road rage shooting incidents in Michigan and the U.S. from 2013 to 2023. Nationally, road rage shootings have increased from 0.3 to 1.4 incidents per million people. In Michigan, that number has increased from 0.4 to 1 per million people.
Data: The Trace via Gun Violence Archive; Map: Axios Visuals

Road rage shootings have decreased in Michigan, but they've skyrocketed over the past decade nationwide, a new analysis finds.

The big picture: The findings, from an analysis of Gun Violence Archive (GVA) data by gun violence newsroom The Trace, mirror a broader increase in gun-related violence.

  • The organization found the incidents increased by 83 nationally in 2014 to 456 in 2023 — a nearly 450% jump and an average of 23% each year over the past decade, The Trace reports.

By the numbers: Road rage incidents in Michigan have dropped since 2020, when the state averaged almost two shooting incidents per 1 million people. Between 2014 and 2023, Michigan has averaged one shooting incident per 1 million people.

  • New Mexico (2.65 average shooting incidents per 1 million people between 2014 and 2023), Wisconsin (1.94) and Tennessee (1.91) are the country's road rage shooting hotspots.

Zoom in: Metro Detroit has experienced a handful of road rage shootings this year. Sterling Heights police are searching for a man who shot and wounded another man last month.

  • On Feb. 29, an altercation in Detroit left a 49-year-old man dead, while a separate road rage shooting resulted in felony charges for a 23-year-old Mount Morris man for allegedly shooting a woman on I-75.
  • Two women were shot in Sterling Heights during a road rage shooting earlier that month, WDIV reported.
  • Also in February, a mother driving with three children was shot at I-94 and Moross Road in Detroit, Fox 2 reported.

Caveat: Some incidents go unreported, so not every relevant episode is captured.

