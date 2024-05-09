The Grapevine: You heard it here

🌪️ Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Branch and Cass counties after reports of 10 tornadoes in Michigan, three in Ohio and two in Indiana as of Tuesday night. (Axios)

🚗 General Motors will end production of the Chevrolet Malibu this fall and pivot to the new Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle. (Detroit News)

✅ Detroit City Council approved a tenants rights' commission to advocate for residential renters, reduce evictions and enforce landlord compliance with city codes. (BridgeDetroit)