Lawsuit challenges Flint water prosecution

The Flint Water Plant tower in 2020. Photo: Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Rich Baird, who was prosecuted for his role in the Flint water crisis, is trying to clear his name through a new lawsuit against his former prosecutors. The big picture: Baird's counterattack highlights the state's failures to hold public officials accountable for the contamination of Flint's drinking water.

The 10th anniversary of the city's ill-fated switch to the Flint River as its drinking water source was last month.

Flashback: Prosecutors had accused Baird — who helped lead the state's Flint response — in 2021 of perjury, threatening or intimidating scientists who studied lead pipe corrosion, and other charges.

But charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder, Baird and others were effectively wiped out by a state Supreme Court decision last year.

State of play: Baird filed his own federal lawsuit Monday.

He alleges the state violated his due process rights by using a one-person grand jury to charge him.

Baird says he wasn't able to mount a proper defense because exculpatory evidence and other information about his case was kept secret.

He is seeking relief including $800,000 in attorney fees and punitive and reputational damages.

What they're saying: The lawsuit criticizes the Flint prosecution team's refusal to correct alleged flaws in their case, despite multiple unfavorable rulings from judges.

"They wanted their pound of flesh, even if it meant running roughshod over the United States Constitution," the lawsuit reads.

The other side: Attorney General Dana Nessel's office declined to comment, because it has not properly reviewed the suit.