The Grapevine: You heard it here

🎩 Watch for a Detroit edition of Monopoly coming out later this year. The company is currently seeking suggestions. (Free Press)

🏗️ A controversial Grosse Pointe Park performing arts center project is getting complaints from the Archdiocese of Detroit over oil-like liquid allegedly leaking into a church near the construction site. (Detroit News)

📹 A video posted to social media showed the upper balcony of the Fox Theatre bouncing up and down during a recent concert with rapper Gunna.

  • The movement, while slightly unnerving to look at, is "common and expected" on such balconies, per venue operator Ilitch Sports and Entertainment. (WDIV)
