3 hours ago - News

1 recently opened restaurant to go

headshot
The interior of Epiphany Nain Rouge Kitchen at 644 Selden St., and dishes being plated.

The interior of Epiphany Nain Rouge Kitchen at 644 Selden St., and dishes being plated. Photos: Courtesy of Epiphany

The Midtown spot where Vigilante Kitchen recently closed is now home to a nonprofit-run restaurant, Epiphany Nain Rouge Kitchen.

  • The nonprofit, Soil2Service, runs a culinary education program called the Detroit Institute of Gastronomy that offers hybrid, online and in-field apprenticeship programs.

The latest: Epiphany opened in late April and is adding brunch service starting with Mother's Day, serving what it describes as redefined "American comfort food," per a news release.

  • Its first apprenticeship students are starting this week.
avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Detroit in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more