1 recently opened restaurant to go
The Midtown spot where Vigilante Kitchen recently closed is now home to a nonprofit-run restaurant, Epiphany Nain Rouge Kitchen.
- The nonprofit, Soil2Service, runs a culinary education program called the Detroit Institute of Gastronomy that offers hybrid, online and in-field apprenticeship programs.
The latest: Epiphany opened in late April and is adding brunch service starting with Mother's Day, serving what it describes as redefined "American comfort food," per a news release.
- Its first apprenticeship students are starting this week.
