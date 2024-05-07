The Grapevine: You heard it here

❌ U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar's community center on Livernois Avenue was vandalized over the weekend. A red X was painted over a picture of his face and "racist," "ceasefire" and "Free Palestine" were painted on the walls. (Detroit News)

🛞 The Tigers revealed their new City Connect alternate uniforms to celebrate Detroit's history and culture. A blue tire tread runs down the uniform's center behind the words "Motor City." (WDIV)

A former juvenile jail staffer facing charges of sexually assaulting two teen boys in the Wayne County facility had her bond set at $75,000 cash. The case is the second allegation of an adult at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center sexually assaulting a youth. (Free Press)

⛳ Rocket Mortgage Classic tickets went on sale yesterday. The PGA Tour event at the Detroit Golf Club is June 27-30. Defending champ Rickie Fowler has committed to play. (Detroit News)