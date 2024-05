The Grapevine: You heard it here

❌ U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar's community center on Livernois Avenue was vandalized over the weekend. A red X was painted over a picture of his face and "racist," "ceasefire" and "Free Palestine" were painted on the walls. (Detroit News)

ğŸ›ž The Tigers revealed their new City Connect alternate uniforms to celebrate Detroit's history and culture. A blue tire tread runs down the uniform's center behind the words "Motor City." (WDIV)

A former juvenile jail staffer facing charges of sexually assaulting two teen boys in the Wayne County facility had her bond set at $75,000 cash. The case is the second allegation of an adult at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center sexually assaulting a youth. (Free Press)

⛳ Rocket Mortgage Classic tickets went on sale yesterday. The PGA Tour event at the Detroit Golf Club is June 27-30. Defending champ Rickie Fowler has committed to play. (Detroit News)