The Grapevine: You heard it here

🍄 Just what you needed — here's a guide to the best places to find morel mushrooms in Michigan. There are even a couple near Southeast Michigan. (WDIV)

🚚 Springwells Street between Vernor Highway and the Fisher Service Drive is home to one of Metro Detroit's densest food truck areas.

"Detroit may be one of the most segregated cities in America, but at the food trucks of Springwells, everyone comes together," Eater's Serena Maria Daniels writes. ( Eater Detroit

🚨 Police shut down the final night of Southwest's Cinco de Mayo festival last night. At least seven people were detained and ticketed. (Free Press)