The Grapevine: You heard it here

🍄 Just what you needed — here's a guide to the best places to find morel mushrooms in Michigan. There are even a couple near Southeast Michigan. (WDIV)

🚚 Springwells Street between Vernor Highway and the Fisher Service Drive is home to one of Metro Detroit's densest food truck areas.

  • "Detroit may be one of the most segregated cities in America, but at the food trucks of Springwells, everyone comes together," Eater's Serena Maria Daniels writes. (Eater Detroit)

🚨 Police shut down the final night of Southwest's Cinco de Mayo festival last night. At least seven people were detained and ticketed. (Free Press)

