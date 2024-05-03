30 mins ago - News

The Grapevine: You heard it here

Food trucks in Cadillac square.

The Downtown Street Eats food truck gathering in Cadillac Square. Photo: Courtesy of Downtown Detroit Partnership

🚚 'Tis the season for Downtown Street Eats, the weekday food truck rallies in Cadillac Square and on Woodward Avenue. Expect 20 new food truck options. (Metro Times)

📱 Did you get a text saying you owe money because you didn't pay a road toll in Michigan? We don't have toll roads — it's a scam, per Attorney General Dana Nessel. (WDIV)

