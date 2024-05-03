The Grapevine: You heard it here
🚚 'Tis the season for Downtown Street Eats, the weekday food truck rallies in Cadillac Square and on Woodward Avenue. Expect 20 new food truck options. (Metro Times)
📱 Did you get a text saying you owe money because you didn't pay a road toll in Michigan? We don't have toll roads — it's a scam, per Attorney General Dana Nessel. (WDIV)
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more