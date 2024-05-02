The Grapevine: You heard it here

🛍️ Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights — which opened in 1976 and now has 20% occupancy — will permanently close July 1. New retail, apartments and restaurants are part of a $1 billion-plus redevelopment plan. (Free Press)

🗳️ President Biden will be the keynote speaker for the NAACP Detroit Branch's annual dinner May 19 at Huntington Place. (Detroit News)

🛣️ Residents near the I-375 reconstruction project are organizing a petition to halt the redesign until their concerns about safety and the area's legacy are addressed. (BridgeDetroit)

📍 Former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick attended former President Trump's rally yesterday in Saginaw County. (Detroit News)