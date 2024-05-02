2 hours ago - News

The Grapevine: You heard it here

headshot
headshot
headshot
Photo illustration of the old Motown building with Grapevine 313 replacing Hitsville USA.

Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios; Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

🛍️ Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights — which opened in 1976 and now has 20% occupancy — will permanently close July 1. New retail, apartments and restaurants are part of a $1 billion-plus redevelopment plan. (Free Press)

🗳️ President Biden will be the keynote speaker for the NAACP Detroit Branch's annual dinner May 19 at Huntington Place. (Detroit News)

🛣️ Residents near the I-375 reconstruction project are organizing a petition to halt the redesign until their concerns about safety and the area's legacy are addressed. (BridgeDetroit)

📍 Former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick attended former President Trump's rally yesterday in Saginaw County. (Detroit News)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Detroit in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more