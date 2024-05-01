The Grapevine: You heard it here

💰 Two Michigan projects got funding from the National Park Service to preserve Black civil rights history: an Eastern Michigan survey of Detroit's east side and a statewide project analyzing sites in the Green Book, a list of businesses Black travelers could safely visit during the Jim Crow era. (Detroit News)

🏗️ The $125 million expansion of downtown's Music Hall, which would be Detroit's largest new arts construction project since the early 2000s, got approval from City Council for its payment plan. (Free Press)

🚗 UAW workers are expected to vote on strike authorization Monday for Stellantis' Warren Stamping Plant. (Detroit News)