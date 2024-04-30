36 mins ago - News

The Grapevine: You heard it here

Illustration of a map of Detroit, Michigan and the title "The Grapevine".

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

🚨 An allegedly armed suspect wanted for not appearing in court for a hearing was shot and wounded yesterday morning near a marshy area on Belle Isle on the shore of the Detroit River and north of the golf course. (Detroit News)

🎤 Alt-pop star Billie Eilish will play Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 7. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday via Ticketmaster. (Free Press)

📓 A college program called Degree Forward helps people with jobs or family obligations that make school difficult earn affordable bachelor's and associate degrees. (BridgeDetroit)

