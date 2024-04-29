The Grapevine: You heard it here

🐕 Materials from the NFL Draft set are being donated to help Detroit Dog Rescue build a spay-and-neuter clinic. (Detroit News)

💨 Air quality in Wayne County got an "F" in a new report that ranked the Metro Detroit area 13th among the 25 most-polluted cities by annual particulate matter. (Planet Detroit)

🎙️ Eminem previewed his new album due this summer, "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)," in an ad Thursday that coincided with his appearance on the NFL Draft stage. (Detroit News)

🚨 A 21-year-old Detroit police officer was charged with felonious assault and second-degree child abuse after allegedly firing his department-issued Taser in an attempt to threaten his 10-year-old nephew. (Free Press)