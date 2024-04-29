3 hours ago - News

☕ Coffee drinking hits Midwestern high

Data: National Coffee Association; Note: Polling was conducted in January; Chart: Axios Visuals
Midwesterners really, really love their coffee.

The big picture: Nationally, daily coffee drinking among U.S. adults is at a high of more than 20 years, according to a recent National Coffee Association survey.

Zoom in: 65% of adults in the Midwest drank coffee in the past day, per NCA polling.

Between the lines: Although drip coffee is the most popular way to prepare coffee, consumption of espresso-based beverages has grown nationally.

  • Lattes are the most popular — 18% of American adults drank one in the past week — followed by espresso shots and cappuccinos, the NCA says.

💭 Joe's thought bubble: I'm one of those people who can't imagine starting their day without a hot cup of coffee. Water first, of course.

  • My top five coffee drinks (in order): Black coffee, iced coffee with milk and simple syrup, flat white, cortado and cappuccino.
