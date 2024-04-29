☕ Coffee drinking hits Midwestern high
Midwesterners really, really love their coffee.
The big picture: Nationally, daily coffee drinking among U.S. adults is at a high of more than 20 years, according to a recent National Coffee Association survey.
Zoom in: 65% of adults in the Midwest drank coffee in the past day, per NCA polling.
Between the lines: Although drip coffee is the most popular way to prepare coffee, consumption of espresso-based beverages has grown nationally.
- Lattes are the most popular — 18% of American adults drank one in the past week — followed by espresso shots and cappuccinos, the NCA says.
💭 Joe's thought bubble: I'm one of those people who can't imagine starting their day without a hot cup of coffee. Water first, of course.
- My top five coffee drinks (in order): Black coffee, iced coffee with milk and simple syrup, flat white, cortado and cappuccino.
