☕ Coffee drinking hits Midwestern high

Data: National Coffee Association; Note: Polling was conducted in January; Chart: Axios Visuals

Midwesterners really, really love their coffee.

The big picture: Nationally, daily coffee drinking among U.S. adults is at a high of more than 20 years, according to a recent National Coffee Association survey.

Zoom in: 65% of adults in the Midwest drank coffee in the past day, per NCA polling.

That's a 7% jump from 2020.

The NCA, a U.S. industry group since 2011

Between the lines: Although drip coffee is the most popular way to prepare coffee, consumption of espresso-based beverages has grown nationally.

Lattes are the most popular — 18% of American adults drank one in the past week — followed by espresso shots and cappuccinos, the NCA says.

💭 Joe's thought bubble: I'm one of those people who can't imagine starting their day without a hot cup of coffee. Water first, of course.