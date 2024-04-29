3 hours ago - News

1 mural to go

Ashley McFadden's mural at 9301 French Road in Detroit.

Ashley McFadden's mural at 9301 French Road in Detroit. Photo: Annalise Frank/Axios

The east-side mural "Detroit Summer" by artist Ashley McFadden is about Detroit's farmers.

  • The background is meant to represent a produce garden and the bee represents "its economical benefits to the community," BridgeDetroit wrote.
  • The mural was completed in fall 2023 through the City Walls program.
