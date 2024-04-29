1 mural to go
The east-side mural "Detroit Summer" by artist Ashley McFadden is about Detroit's farmers.
- The background is meant to represent a produce garden and the bee represents "its economical benefits to the community," BridgeDetroit wrote.
- The mural was completed in fall 2023 through the City Walls program.
