Apr 26, 2024 - News

The Grapevine: You heard it here

headshot
headshot
headshot
Illustration of a vintage car with an Axios logo for a hood ornament.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

💰 The total compensation of Mat Ishbia, CEO of mortgage giant UWM, grew by 75% last year, while his company saw a net loss. (Crain's)

🚨 The police investigation into the killing of a doctor found in his Boston-Edison home remains open more than a year later. Chief James White said in November he hoped to make an announcement soon in the case, but developments have not been made public. (WDIV)

🌅 Mackinac Island's Mission Point Resort has a new webcam that will share with the public views of sunrises and sunsets over Lake Huron, or possibly freighters sailing the Great Lakes. (Free Press)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Detroit in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more