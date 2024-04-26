The Grapevine: You heard it here

💰 The total compensation of Mat Ishbia, CEO of mortgage giant UWM, grew by 75% last year, while his company saw a net loss. (Crain's)

🚨 The police investigation into the killing of a doctor found in his Boston-Edison home remains open more than a year later. Chief James White said in November he hoped to make an announcement soon in the case, but developments have not been made public. (WDIV)

🌅 Mackinac Island's Mission Point Resort has a new webcam that will share with the public views of sunrises and sunsets over Lake Huron, or possibly freighters sailing the Great Lakes. (Free Press)