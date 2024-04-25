The Grapevine: You heard it here

😳 A billboard company has removed three billboards across the state and is apologizing after displaying images of Hitler and a racist message on roadside displays. (Detroit News)

🦁 The Lions signed four-year contract extensions with two of the franchise's cornerstones, right tackle Penei Sewell and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The deals put them among the league's highest-paid players at their positions. (Free Press)

🗑️ A year after the city took over freeway cleanup duties from the state as part of a beautification effort, a spot check showed mixed results. A mattress near the Lodge Freeway at Wyoming Avenue was still there, but I-75 near Michigan Avenue was noticeably cleaner. (WXYZ)