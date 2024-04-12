21 mins ago - News
📺 Streaming's pricey
More than half of Gen Zers and millennials believe they are overspending on video streaming services each month, per a recent poll reported by Axios' Analis Bailey.
Zoom in: Us Midwesterners aren't spending as much per month as those in the Northeast, but $48 is still quite a chunk of change.
By the numbers: Unsurprisingly, regions with higher household incomes are spending more on streaming.
- In the Northeast, 50% of poll respondents had a household income of $100,000 or more, versus 41% in the Midwest.
