21 mins ago - News

📺 Streaming's pricey

headshot
headshot
headshot

Average amount people say they spend on streaming each month
Data: Tubi; Note: Includes people who stream video at least one hour a week. Chart: Axios Visuals

More than half of Gen Zers and millennials believe they are overspending on video streaming services each month, per a recent poll reported by Axios' Analis Bailey.

Zoom in: Us Midwesterners aren't spending as much per month as those in the Northeast, but $48 is still quite a chunk of change.

By the numbers: Unsurprisingly, regions with higher household incomes are spending more on streaming.

  • In the Northeast, 50% of poll respondents had a household income of $100,000 or more, versus 41% in the Midwest.
avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Detroit in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more