📺 Streaming's pricey

Data: Tubi; Note: Includes people who stream video at least one hour a week. Chart: Axios Visuals

More than half of Gen Zers and millennials believe they are overspending on video streaming services each month, per a recent poll reported by Axios' Analis Bailey.

Zoom in: Us Midwesterners aren't spending as much per month as those in the Northeast, but $48 is still quite a chunk of change.

By the numbers: Unsurprisingly, regions with higher household incomes are spending more on streaming.