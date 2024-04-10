The Grapevine: You heard it here

The parents of the Oxford High School shooter were sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison yesterday on involuntary manslaughter charges. James and Jennifer Crumbley are the first parents in the U.S. to be held criminally responsible for a mass shooting committed by their child. (Axios)

🏓 Pong Detroit at Eastern Market is fostering a local table tennis community, welcoming people of all skill levels who love the sport. (BridgeDetroit)

🚨 Eastern Michigan University evacuated three on-campus residence halls yesterday due to a bomb threat. (MLive)