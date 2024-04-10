Apr 10, 2024 - News
1 new Detroit sign to go
Installation of Detroit's new Hollywood-style sign began yesterday along eastbound I-94 between Central Street and Cecil Avenue.
Why it matters: The "DETROIT" sign will welcome visitors for the NFL Draft and beyond.
- The letters will be internally illuminated for night visibility.
