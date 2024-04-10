1 new Detroit sign to go

Apr 10, 2024 - News

Workers lower a large sign in the shape of the letter "D" for the city's new welcome sign along I-94.

The sign's letters are 8 feet tall and are being installed on concrete bases. Photo: Courtesy of the city of Detroit via Flickr

Installation of Detroit's new Hollywood-style sign began yesterday along eastbound I-94 between Central Street and Cecil Avenue.

Why it matters: The "DETROIT" sign will welcome visitors for the NFL Draft and beyond.

  • The letters will be internally illuminated for night visibility.
