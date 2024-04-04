Apr 4, 2024 - News
Spring allergies suck for pets, too
More pets, particularly dogs, are being treated for itchy skin and allergies.
Why it matters: Seasonal allergies can be terribly uncomfortable for furry friends, and they can snowball into secondary issues, including skin infections.
By the numbers: Pet insurance company Trupanion reports a 45% increase in allergy claims for insured pets in 2023 compared with 2019, with the data growth adjusted and measured on a per 1,000 pet basis.
Anti-itch prescriptions are available to treat allergic dogs.
- Injectable treatments work to block the signal that triggers an itch.
