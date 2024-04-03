Paid surrogacy contracts decriminalized

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Monday to end the state's criminal ban on paid surrogacy and surrogacy contracts.

Why it matters: Michigan was the last U.S. state to criminalize compensated surrogacy and related contracts, Axios' April Rubin reports.

The law also protects families with children born via in vitro fertilization and protects the treatment of LGBTQ+ parents, Whitmer said in a news conference

State of play: Under the Family Protection Act, a surrogacy agreement must include compensation, support and reasonable expenses.

Under Michigan's law, some parents had to go through an adoption process for their biological children born through a surrogate, the AP reported

Surrogacy contracts were considered " void and unenforceable

Between the lines: The bill package will take effect 90 days after the Legislature concludes its 2024 session, because the state Senate's passage in March didn't garner two-thirds support, per the Free Press.

What they're saying: "Our outdated law prescribed up to a year of jail time and a $10,000 fine for using a surrogate," Whitmer said on Monday. "Today's bills repeal that ban and better protect surrogates, children and parents."

Flashback: The ban was put into place in 1988 in response to a legal surrogacy case.