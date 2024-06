Data: CoStar; Note: CoStar rates multifamily buildings on architectural design, structure, amenities, site and certifications; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios Rent was rising for Metro Detroit's mid-tier and luxury apartments at the end of 2023, according to real estate firm CoStar Group. Why it matters: Many Detroiters are unlikely to catch a break on rent this year and it's still not clear whether demand is strong enough to support the recent influx of high-end units.

Demand for more affordable apartments is helping to keep middle-of-the-road rent prices elevated, Jay Lybik, CoStar's national director of multifamily analytics, tells Axios.

The big picture: U.S. rents are generally still above pre-pandemic levels, analysts say.

Zoom in: Detroit's luxury rent increase coincides with a post-pandemic high-end development boom.

Several luxury apartment buildings have opened in the past year, the Free Press reports, including Dan Gilbert's Book Tower, the Perennial Corktown and the riverfront Residences at Water Square, where some rents exceed $4,000.

What we're watching: If there's potential oversaturation, it would become evident in the next year.

Go deeper: Why the apartment boom won't bring down rent for many