Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, right, and Detroit Clerk Janice Winfrey on Feb. 17 inside Detroit's Northwest Activities Center, where Benson cast her primary ballot. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

It's Election Day, and voters across Michigan are choosing who they prefer as nominees for president on both the GOP and Democratic sides. Why it matters: National Democrats are watching Michigan closely as Arab and Muslim American voters are urging allies to join them in voting "uncommitted" in the primary.

Zoom in: Democratic voters will choose between President Biden and U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota. Marianne Williamson, who lived in Grosse Pointe in the 1990s, will appear on ballots but dropped out of the race.

Seven names appear on the Republican side but only two are still in the running: former President Trump and former South Carolina governor and ex-U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley.

Haley told the Detroit News before a rally in Troy last weekend that Trump helped Democrats win Michigan in 2020.

State of play: There's no political party registration requirement to vote Tuesday, though Michigan's closed primary requires voters to select and participate in only one party primary.

While the election is mostly about the presidential primary, some voters around the state will see initiatives and millages on ballots.

How it works: Search your voter information by name or driver's license number here to find your polling location.

If you want to vote with an absentee ballot Tuesday, hand-deliver it to a drop box or clerk's office. Track the status of your already mailed ballot here.

Catch up quick: Early in-person voting began on Feb. 17. Turnout was light in Detroit, where residents had more access to take advantage of new voting laws than some communities across the state.