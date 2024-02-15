6 things to do during Presidents Day weekend in Detroit

Share on email (opens in new window)

It's Presidents Day weekend — here's what's happening across our chilly city:

✊🏽 The Wright Museum's Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design exhibition features over 60 original designs from iconic films like "Black Panther," "Malcolm X," "Do The Right Thing" and more.

Carter is the special guest at the museum's $50 event on Friday from 7-9pm.

⛸️ Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars at Little Caesars Arena, with the Pistons and Red Wings both on West Coast road trips.

Tickets for shows from Thursday to Sunday start at $20.

💽 Listen to Wu-Tang Clan all night at Paramita Sound Saturday starting at 10pm. Free!

🕺🏽 The Motor City Street Dance Academy celebrates Black History Month with the downtown YMCA for a hip-hop dance workshop from 1-3pm Saturday.

Learn jit, breaking and krump from some of the best dancers in the city.

The all-ages event is free, with registration required.

🐈 Cat Yoga is exactly what it seems: Enjoy a morning yoga session Sunday with the playful cats at Catfe Lounge in Ferndale at 10am.

🖼️ Fisher Building tours guided by Pure Detroit are on Saturday for those looking to marvel at the fresco ceilings, marble walls, bronze doors and art deco chandeliers.