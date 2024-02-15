6 things to do during Presidents Day weekend in Detroit
It's Presidents Day weekend — here's what's happening across our chilly city:
✊🏽 The Wright Museum's Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design exhibition features over 60 original designs from iconic films like "Black Panther," "Malcolm X," "Do The Right Thing" and more.
- Carter is the special guest at the museum's $50 event on Friday from 7-9pm.
⛸️ Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars at Little Caesars Arena, with the Pistons and Red Wings both on West Coast road trips.
- Tickets for shows from Thursday to Sunday start at $20.
💽 Listen to Wu-Tang Clan all night at Paramita Sound Saturday starting at 10pm. Free!
🕺🏽 The Motor City Street Dance Academy celebrates Black History Month with the downtown YMCA for a hip-hop dance workshop from 1-3pm Saturday.
- Learn jit, breaking and krump from some of the best dancers in the city.
- The all-ages event is free, with registration required.
🐈 Cat Yoga is exactly what it seems: Enjoy a morning yoga session Sunday with the playful cats at Catfe Lounge in Ferndale at 10am.
- Tickets: $20.
🖼️ Fisher Building tours guided by Pure Detroit are on Saturday for those looking to marvel at the fresco ceilings, marble walls, bronze doors and art deco chandeliers.
- Tickets: $10.
