Detroit House Hunting: Walkability on Warren

This brick colonial in East English Village caught our eye because it's within walking distance from a library branch, the under-construction Ribbon development and the rest of a busy stretch of East Warren Avenue.

Welcome to our regular House Hunting feature.

State of play: This updated, 2,100-square-foot home was built in 1935, per its Zillow listing.

We noticed its attractive facade — though it needs a new coat of paint — plus a spacious kitchen and multiple bathrooms. Plus, there's a two-car garage.

But we hope you like gray carpet.

Context: While home prices continue to rise in Metro Detroit, the number of home sales was down 8.5% year over year in December, the most recent month available from Re/Max of Southeastern Michigan.