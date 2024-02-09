49 mins ago - Real Estate
Detroit House Hunting: Walkability on Warren
This brick colonial in East English Village caught our eye because it's within walking distance from a library branch, the under-construction Ribbon development and the rest of a busy stretch of East Warren Avenue.
5050 Audubon Road, $199,900
State of play: This updated, 2,100-square-foot home was built in 1935, per its Zillow listing.
- We noticed its attractive facade — though it needs a new coat of paint — plus a spacious kitchen and multiple bathrooms. Plus, there's a two-car garage.
- But we hope you like gray carpet.
Context: While home prices continue to rise in Metro Detroit, the number of home sales was down 8.5% year over year in December, the most recent month available from Re/Max of Southeastern Michigan.
- "While inventory remains low, there is more interest from current homeowners about putting their home on the market in the coming months, which could lead to some additional properties coming to market by springtime," local Re/Max president Jeanette Schneider said in a statement.
