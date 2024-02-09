49 mins ago - Sports
Players with ties to Michigan are on Super Bowl rosters
Remember when the Lions were 30 minutes from their first trip to the Super Bowl?
- We're also trying to forget — but you can get your dose of local pride by keeping an eye on several players representing the Mitten in the big game Sunday.
The intrigue: The 49ers and Chiefs have 11 players with ties to the state, including some who started their careers in Metro Detroit.
- The Big Ten and Mid-American conference are represented well:
San Francisco 49ers
- Offensive lineman Jaylon Moore, a Detroit native (Voyageur Consortium Prep) and Western Michigan Bronco
- Linebacker Jalen Graham, a Detroit native (Detroit Country Day/Cass Tech High School) and Purdue Boilermaker
- Cornerback Ambry Thomas, a Detroit native (Martin Luther King High School) and Michigan Wolverine
- Cornerback Samuel Womack III, a Detroit native (East English Village Preparatory Academy) and Toledo Rocket
- Kicker Jake Moody, a Commerce Twp. native (Northville High School) and Michigan Wolverine
- Long snapper Taybor Pepper, a Michigan State Spartan
- Wide receiver Ronnie Bell, a Michigan Wolverine
Kansas City Chiefs
- Offensive lineman Mike Caliendo, a Western Michigan Bronco
- Cornerback Nick Jones, a Detroit native (Southfield A&T High School) and Ball State Cardinal
- Defensive end Mike Danna, a Detroit native (De La Salle Collegiate High School, Warren) who attended Michigan and Central Michigan
- Wide receiver Skyy Moore, a Western Michigan Bronco
