Players with ties to Michigan are on Super Bowl rosters

49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas poses with his son after the NFC championship win over Detroit. The former Wolverine is a Martin Luther King High School graduate and one of six Detroit-area players suiting up on Super Bowl Sunday. Photo: Kevin Sabitus/Getty

Remember when the Lions were 30 minutes from their first trip to the Super Bowl?

We're also trying to forget — but you can get your dose of local pride by keeping an eye on several players representing the Mitten in the big game Sunday.

The intrigue: The 49ers and Chiefs have 11 players with ties to the state, including some who started their careers in Metro Detroit.

The Big Ten and Mid-American conference are represented well:

San Francisco 49ers

Offensive lineman Jaylon Moore, a Detroit native (Voyageur Consortium Prep) and Western Michigan Bronco

Linebacker Jalen Graham, a Detroit native (Detroit Country Day/Cass Tech High School) and Purdue Boilermaker

Cornerback Ambry Thomas, a Detroit native (Martin Luther King High School) and Michigan Wolverine

Cornerback Samuel Womack III, a Detroit native (East English Village Preparatory Academy) and Toledo Rocket

Kicker Jake Moody, a Commerce Twp. native (Northville High School) and Michigan Wolverine

Long snapper Taybor Pepper, a Michigan State Spartan

Wide receiver Ronnie Bell, a Michigan Wolverine

Kansas City Chiefs