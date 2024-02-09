49 mins ago - Sports

Players with ties to Michigan are on Super Bowl rosters

49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas poses with his son after the NFC championship win over Detroit.

49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas poses with his son after the NFC championship win over Detroit. The former Wolverine is a Martin Luther King High School graduate and one of six Detroit-area players suiting up on Super Bowl Sunday. Photo: Kevin Sabitus/Getty

Remember when the Lions were 30 minutes from their first trip to the Super Bowl?

  • We're also trying to forget — but you can get your dose of local pride by keeping an eye on several players representing the Mitten in the big game Sunday.

The intrigue: The 49ers and Chiefs have 11 players with ties to the state, including some who started their careers in Metro Detroit.

  • The Big Ten and Mid-American conference are represented well:

San Francisco 49ers

  • Offensive lineman Jaylon Moore, a Detroit native (Voyageur Consortium Prep) and Western Michigan Bronco
  • Linebacker Jalen Graham, a Detroit native (Detroit Country Day/Cass Tech High School) and Purdue Boilermaker
  • Cornerback Ambry Thomas, a Detroit native (Martin Luther King High School) and Michigan Wolverine
  • Cornerback Samuel Womack III, a Detroit native (East English Village Preparatory Academy) and Toledo Rocket
  • Kicker Jake Moody, a Commerce Twp. native (Northville High School) and Michigan Wolverine
  • Long snapper Taybor Pepper, a Michigan State Spartan
  • Wide receiver Ronnie Bell, a Michigan Wolverine

Kansas City Chiefs

  • Offensive lineman Mike Caliendo, a Western Michigan Bronco
  • Cornerback Nick Jones, a Detroit native (Southfield A&T High School) and Ball State Cardinal
  • Defensive end Mike Danna, a Detroit native (De La Salle Collegiate High School, Warren) who attended Michigan and Central Michigan
  • Wide receiver Skyy Moore, a Western Michigan Bronco
