21 mins ago - Things to Do
4 things to do in Detroit this weekend, including flag football and André 3000
It's a fake spring this weekend with temperatures in the high 40s and 50s.
- Here are a few things to do:
🎊 Celebrate Lunar New Year on Saturday at the Farmington Hills Community Center.
- Events include a performance from frequent Detroit Symphony Orchestra soloist Xiao Dong Wei at Hawk Black Box Theatre. Tickets start at $15 in advance.
André 3000 brings his flute and band to Detroit this weekend to perform his new album — Thursday at Cliff Bell's and again Friday at the Masonic Temple.
- Tickets to Thursday's show are sold out but available on resale sites. Friday's tickets are $125.
🏈 Ford Field hosts a flag football tournament supporting the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation on Saturday.
- You can still sign up to join a team or kick a field goal.
⛅️ And take advantage of the sunshine by walking downtown and taking a picture inside the Art Deco-style Guardian Building, built in 1928.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.