It's a fake spring this weekend with temperatures in the high 40s and 50s.

Here are a few things to do:

🎊 Celebrate Lunar New Year on Saturday at the Farmington Hills Community Center.

Events include a performance from frequent Detroit Symphony Orchestra soloist Xiao Dong Wei at Hawk Black Box Theatre. Tickets start at $15 in advance.

🪈 André 3000 brings his flute and band to Detroit this weekend to perform his new album — Thursday at Cliff Bell's and again Friday at the Masonic Temple.

Tickets to Thursday's show are sold out but available on resale sites. Friday's tickets are $125.

🏈 Ford Field hosts a flag football tournament supporting the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation on Saturday.

You can still sign up to join a team or kick a field goal.

⛅️ And take advantage of the sunshine by walking downtown and taking a picture inside the Art Deco-style Guardian Building, built in 1928. ​​