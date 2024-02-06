2 hours ago - News
Michigan's sports betting boom
Football season brought a sports betting bonanza to Michigan last year.
- The state's handle increased throughout the fall and topped $600 million in December.
By the numbers: Michigan received more than $31 million last year in sports betting revenues and taxes.
Why it matters: Temptation will be high during Sunday's Super Bowl.
- Set a budget and bet cautiously, the state's Gaming Control Board recommends.
- Gambling content site Legal Sports Report is projecting that states where gambling is legal in the U.S. will bet a record $1.3 billion on the Super Bowl.
