Michigan's sports betting boom

Data: Legal Sports Report; Chart: Axios Visuals
Football season brought a sports betting bonanza to Michigan last year.

  • The state's handle increased throughout the fall and topped $600 million in December.

By the numbers: Michigan received more than $31 million last year in sports betting revenues and taxes.

Why it matters: Temptation will be high during Sunday's Super Bowl.

