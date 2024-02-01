Feb 1, 2024 - Things to Do

8 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

headshot
Illustration of lit marquee letters spelling "WEEKEND" sitting in a row of theater seats.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

January is done and time is always slipping on by.

  • Here are some ideas to while away the hours this weekend.

🌟 Hey now, you're an all-star. Or at least you could be at a "Shrek"-themed rave at Leland City Club.

  • Saturday at 9pm. $25.

👰 Looking to tie the knot, or just strangely fascinated by wedding planning? Attend an expo at the historic Masonic Temple.

  • Sunday from 11am-3pm. $10.

🍩 Embrace paczki season with a themed brunch from Pietrzyk Pierogi at Urbanrest Brewing in Ferndale. Paczki waffles should be a highlight.

  • Sunday from noon-4pm. Food costs vary.

🎟️ Attend a "spiritual" play about a group of strangers in a boarding house, "Joe Turner's Come and Gone," at the Detroit Repertory Theatre.

  • Now through March 3, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 3pm and 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. $25 in advance, $30 same day.

🪄 Visit Belle Isle for Shiver on the River at the Dossin Great Lakes Museum for live ice carving, a magic show and programming about our region's natural resources.

  • Saturday, 10am-2pm. Free!

📖 Check out a Black History Month book fair in Wayne with local indie authors in attendance.

  • Saturday, noon-5pm. Free!

🖼️ View an exhibition of works by tattoo artists at Hatch Art in Hamtramck.

  • Runs through Feb. 25; opening reception is Saturday 6-9pm.

🎥 Celebrate Chicano history at the Senate Theater with art, discussions and a screening of documentary "American Homeboy."

  • Saturday, 5-9pm. Free!
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more