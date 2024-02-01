8 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Share on email (opens in new window)

January is done and time is always slipping on by.

Here are some ideas to while away the hours this weekend.

🌟 Hey now, you're an all-star. Or at least you could be at a "Shrek"-themed rave at Leland City Club.

Saturday at 9pm. $25.

👰 Looking to tie the knot, or just strangely fascinated by wedding planning? Attend an expo at the historic Masonic Temple.

Sunday from 11am-3pm. $10.

🍩 Embrace paczki season with a themed brunch from Pietrzyk Pierogi at Urbanrest Brewing in Ferndale. Paczki waffles should be a highlight.

Sunday from noon-4pm. Food costs vary.

🎟️ Attend a "spiritual" play about a group of strangers in a boarding house, "Joe Turner's Come and Gone," at the Detroit Repertory Theatre.

Now through March 3, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 3pm and 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. $25 in advance, $30 same day.

🪄 Visit Belle Isle for Shiver on the River at the Dossin Great Lakes Museum for live ice carving, a magic show and programming about our region's natural resources.

Saturday, 10am-2pm. Free!

📖 Check out a Black History Month book fair in Wayne with local indie authors in attendance.

Saturday, noon-5pm. Free!

🖼️ View an exhibition of works by tattoo artists at Hatch Art in Hamtramck.

Runs through Feb. 25; opening reception is Saturday 6-9pm.

🎥 Celebrate Chicano history at the Senate Theater with art, discussions and a screening of documentary "American Homeboy."