8 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
January is done and time is always slipping on by.
- Here are some ideas to while away the hours this weekend.
🌟 Hey now, you're an all-star. Or at least you could be at a "Shrek"-themed rave at Leland City Club.
- Saturday at 9pm. $25.
👰 Looking to tie the knot, or just strangely fascinated by wedding planning? Attend an expo at the historic Masonic Temple.
- Sunday from 11am-3pm. $10.
🍩 Embrace paczki season with a themed brunch from Pietrzyk Pierogi at Urbanrest Brewing in Ferndale. Paczki waffles should be a highlight.
- Sunday from noon-4pm. Food costs vary.
🎟️ Attend a "spiritual" play about a group of strangers in a boarding house, "Joe Turner's Come and Gone," at the Detroit Repertory Theatre.
- Now through March 3, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 3pm and 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. $25 in advance, $30 same day.
🪄 Visit Belle Isle for Shiver on the River at the Dossin Great Lakes Museum for live ice carving, a magic show and programming about our region's natural resources.
- Saturday, 10am-2pm. Free!
📖 Check out a Black History Month book fair in Wayne with local indie authors in attendance.
- Saturday, noon-5pm. Free!
🖼️ View an exhibition of works by tattoo artists at Hatch Art in Hamtramck.
- Runs through Feb. 25; opening reception is Saturday 6-9pm.
🎥 Celebrate Chicano history at the Senate Theater with art, discussions and a screening of documentary "American Homeboy."
- Saturday, 5-9pm. Free!
