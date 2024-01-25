6 things to do in Detroit this weekend, including a Lions watch party

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Detroit skyline seen from above Linwood Avenue and Oakman Boulevard. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

It's almost February — if you haven't thought about Valentine's Day yet, now's the time!

Book your custom Detroit Flower Co. order now before it's too late.

Here's what else is happening this weekend:

📀 Vinyl Tastings hosts a six-course plated dinner that's "thoughtfully curated to capture the essence" of Kendrick Lamar's "Good Kid Mad City" album.

Each course is expertly paired with exquisite wines, "enhancing the flavors and melodies," organizers say.

Tickets to the event at Spotlite start at $75. Seatings at 4:30 and 7:30pm.

🏀 Flint native Kyle Kuzma — plus former Michigan basketball stars Jordan Poole and Isaiah Livers — return Saturday as members of the Wizards to play against the Pistons.

Tickets to Saturday's noon game start at $20.

🕰️ Then a good basketball team comes to LCA Sunday for the Pistons' matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The game was pushed up from 6pm to 2pm so fans could watch the Lions game at 6:30pm.

Tickets to Sunday's game start at $20.

🎉 Watch the Lions at downtown record store and bar Paramita Sound starting at 4pm Sunday.

Free!

🦁 Or watch the NFC Championship game at one of these 10 bars as compiled by MLive.

🚤 This year's Detroit Boat Show kicks off Saturday at Huntington Place and goes through Feb. 4. Check out boats, meet captain Sandy Yawn from Bravo's "Below Deck" on Saturday and Sunday or participate in other water-related activities.