Number of guns found at Detroit Metro Airport levels off

Data: TSA; Chart: Axios Visuals

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped 96 handguns at Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) security checkpoints in 2023, a small drop compared with the 100 detected in 2022.

What they're saying: "Bringing a firearm to the checkpoint presents an unnecessary risk to both passengers and airport employees," Michigan TSA Federal Security Director Reggie Stephens said in a statement.

"We urge passengers to start with an empty bag so you know with certainty that there is nothing prohibited inside."

Catch up quick: The pandemic triggered an increase in travelers bringing their weapons to Romulus: The number of guns found by TSA officers more than doubled from 2020 to 2021.

Zoom out: A record-high 6,737 guns were discovered at U.S. airport security checkpoints in 2023, the TSA announced last week.

Approximately 93% of those firearms were loaded. The total surpasses the previous year's record of 6,542 firearms stopped at checkpoints and represents the highest one-year total in TSA's history.

Be smart: Passengers who do not follow proper packing guidance for firearms in checked baggage can face an expensive civil penalty.