Michigan fans take over downtown Ann Arbor in championship celebration

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Wolverines fans react while watching the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Washington Huskies at the Brown Jug Restaurant in Ann Arbor on Monday night. Photo: Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Michigan fans flooded downtown Ann Arbor Monday night to celebrate the team's first national championship since 1997.

The intrigue: Photos and video on social media captured wild scenes across downtown as people climbed street lamps, sang "Mr. Brightside" and started a fire next to the campus spirit rock.

A massive crowd of fans, students and residents gathered near campus at the intersection of South University Avenue and Church Street to cherish the end of their football team's perfect season.

Michigan fans line State Street in Ann Arbor outside the Michigan Theater before the game. Photo: Nic Antaya/Getty Images

A fan watches at the Brown Jug Restaurant. Photo: Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Back in Texas — where Everett and thousands of Michigan super fans and alumni made the pilgrimage to watch history — head coach Jim Harbaugh donned a pair of buffs postgame, handed to him by sophomore defensive back Will Johnson, a graduate of Grosse Pointe South.

Harbaugh also told reporters postgame he'd be getting a "15-0" tattoo to commemorate the championship team.

Michigan fans walk outside NRG Stadium on Monday afternoon. Photo: Everett Cook/Axios