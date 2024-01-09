Jan 9, 2024 - News
Michigan fans take over downtown Ann Arbor in championship celebration
Michigan fans flooded downtown Ann Arbor Monday night to celebrate the team's first national championship since 1997.
The intrigue: Photos and video on social media captured wild scenes across downtown as people climbed street lamps, sang "Mr. Brightside" and started a fire next to the campus spirit rock.
- A massive crowd of fans, students and residents gathered near campus at the intersection of South University Avenue and Church Street to cherish the end of their football team's perfect season.
Back in Texas — where Everett and thousands of Michigan super fans and alumni made the pilgrimage to watch history — head coach Jim Harbaugh donned a pair of buffs postgame, handed to him by sophomore defensive back Will Johnson, a graduate of Grosse Pointe South.
- Harbaugh also told reporters postgame he'd be getting a "15-0" tattoo to commemorate the championship team.
