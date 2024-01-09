Jan 9, 2024 - News

Michigan fans take over downtown Ann Arbor in championship celebration

Michigan Wolverines fans react while watching the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Washington Huskies on Jan. 08, at the Brown Jug Restaurant in Ann Arbor. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Michigan fans flooded downtown Ann Arbor Monday night to celebrate the team's first national championship since 1997.

The intrigue: Photos and video on social media captured wild scenes across downtown as people climbed street lamps, sang "Mr. Brightside" and started a fire next to the campus spirit rock.

Michigan fans line down State Street in Ann Arbor waiting outside the Michigan Theater before the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
fan watches the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Washington Huskies on January 08, 2024 at the Brown Jug Restaurant in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty
Back in Texas — where Everett and thousands of Michigan super fans and alumni made the pilgrimage to watch history — head coach Jim Harbaugh donned a pair of buffs postgame, handed to him by sophomore defensive back Will Johnson, a graduate of Grosse Pointe South.

  • Harbaugh also told reporters postgame he'd be getting a "15-0" tattoo to commemorate the championship team.
NRG Stadium on Monday afternoon. Photo: Everett Cook/Axios
Everett's view from inside NRG Stadium. Photo: Everett Cook/Axios
