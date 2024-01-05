8 things to do in Detroit this weekend, including Cirque du Soleil

Share on email (opens in new window)

What you do for the first weekend of 2024 could set the tone for your entire year. 🤷 Or … it's just another couple days on the calendar.

🏹 If you're missing the Renaissance Festival, check out the Fire and Ice Festival at Valade Park on the riverfront with turkey legs, ice carving, archery, axe throwing and pictures on a frozen throne.

Friday through Sunday. Free!

🎨 Experience the DIA's moody exhibition of Parisian modern art between 1918 and 1948, highlighting the city that was the "international center of the art world" trailing World War I.

Free for Metro Detroit residents!

🎸 Make a jaunt up to Flint for a Queen-inspired light show, "From Mercury with Love," at Longway Planetarium. Friday and Saturday at 8pm — go, go, go, there's no stopping you.

$8 for adults.

🎪 Be reminded of how inflexible you are during a Cirque du Soleil performance at Little Caesars Arena. "Crystal" is the troop's first on-ice show combining skating and acrobatics.

Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 3pm and 7pm and Sunday at 1pm and 5pm. Tickets start at $55.

❤️ Create a vision board and eat brunch at women's club BasBlue to benefit local pregnancy and infant loss support nonprofit Remembering Cherubs.

Saturday at 11am. $40.

🖼️ Visit artist Akea Brionne's "Trying to Remember" exhibition at Library Street Collective. Her art "analyzes the impact of colonial systems on cultural storytelling, memory, assimilation and the African Diaspora primarily with American and Caribbean society," per the website.

Friday and Saturday, noon-6pm. Free!

🎤 Take a seat for soul-R&B jams at Willis Show Bar with Kevin Christian and the At-Will Band.

Saturday, doors open at 7pm. $10 in advance, $15 day of.

👊 Steel your nerves for some live pro wrestling with the Sanctuary Fight Club in Hamtramck.