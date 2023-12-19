Michigan's playoff showdown with Alabama

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy looks to pass against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game. Photo: Justin Casterline/Getty Images

After one of the most dramatic regular seasons in recent college football history, No. 1 Michigan is heading to Pasadena on New Year's Day to take on No. 4 Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The winner of the Rose Bowl will face Texas or Washington in the national championship.

Why it matters: This is the third consecutive CFP appearance for the Wolverines, but the last two ended in defeat.

A bowl win would put Michigan in its first national championship in more than 25 years and would cause pandemonium throughout the state.

The big picture: On the field, Michigan (13-0) has been the best team in the country this season. A whopping 17 Wolverines were named All-Big Ten for defense and special teams, while 11 made the All-Big Ten team on offense.

Michigan also leads the country in point differential and beat Iowa this month to win its third straight Big Ten title.

Yes, but: Coach Jim Harbaugh missed six games due to two separate suspensions, the latter dominating national headlines for most of November.

What we're watching: How Michigan's offensive line holds up without Zak Zinter, a unanimous first-team All-American selection at guard who was injured against Ohio State.

The Wolverines should (should) be able to hold firm on defense — but if they can't protect QB J.J. McCarthy against a strong Alabama (12-1) pass rush, it could be a long night.

What's next: The Jan. 1 game kicks off at 5pm on ESPN.