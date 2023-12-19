54 mins ago - Sports

Michigan's playoff showdown with Alabama

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy looks to pass against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game.

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy looks to pass against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game. Photo: Justin Casterline/Getty Images

After one of the most dramatic regular seasons in recent college football history, No. 1 Michigan is heading to Pasadena on New Year's Day to take on No. 4 Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

  • The winner of the Rose Bowl will face Texas or Washington in the national championship.

Why it matters: This is the third consecutive CFP appearance for the Wolverines, but the last two ended in defeat.

  • A bowl win would put Michigan in its first national championship in more than 25 years and would cause pandemonium throughout the state.

The big picture: On the field, Michigan (13-0) has been the best team in the country this season. A whopping 17 Wolverines were named All-Big Ten for defense and special teams, while 11 made the All-Big Ten team on offense.

Yes, but: Coach Jim Harbaugh missed six games due to two separate suspensions, the latter dominating national headlines for most of November.

What we're watching: How Michigan's offensive line holds up without Zak Zinter, a unanimous first-team All-American selection at guard who was injured against Ohio State.

  • The Wolverines should (should) be able to hold firm on defense — but if they can't protect QB J.J. McCarthy against a strong Alabama (12-1) pass rush, it could be a long night.

What's next: The Jan. 1 game kicks off at 5pm on ESPN.

