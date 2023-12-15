Dec 15, 2023 - Things to Do
Things to do this weekend in Detroit
How are you spending one of the last weekends of the year? We've got ideas:
🎄 Experience a Christmas musical that has "a Detroit vibe" with "One Sleepy Night" at the Music Hall.
- Friday, 7pm. Tickets start at $30.
🎤 Watch national icons the Detroit Youth Choir perform songs from "The Color Purple" in the lobby of Emagine Royal Oak.
- Sunday, 1:30-2pm. Free!
🎻 Join the Detroit Symphony Orchestra for an extravaganza of holiday music.
- Various times Friday through Sunday. Tickets start at $29.
🏈 The Lions play a rare Saturday night game at home against the Denver Broncos, part of the league's three-game "Week 15 NFL Saturday Showdown."
- The Saturday slate, which also includes Minnesota vs. Cincinnati at 1pm and Pittsburgh vs. Indianapolis at 4:30pm, will all be shown on NFL Network.
- Ford Field tickets start around $150.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.