Things to do this weekend in Detroit

How are you spending one of the last weekends of the year? We've got ideas:

🎄 Experience a Christmas musical that has "a Detroit vibe" with "One Sleepy Night" at the Music Hall.

Friday, 7pm. Tickets start at $30.

🎤 Watch national icons the Detroit Youth Choir perform songs from "The Color Purple" in the lobby of Emagine Royal Oak.

Sunday, 1:30-2pm. Free!

🎻 Join the Detroit Symphony Orchestra for an extravaganza of holiday music.

Various times Friday through Sunday. Tickets start at $29.

🏈 The Lions play a rare Saturday night game at home against the Denver Broncos, part of the league's three-game "Week 15 NFL Saturday Showdown."