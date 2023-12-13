Metro Detroit businesses close in solidarity with Gaza

Thousands of people call for a ceasefire in Gaza on Oct. 28 at Hart Plaza in Detroit. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Dozens of Metro Detroit businesses closed Monday while some parents kept children home from school to bring awareness to Palestinians facing a humanitarian crisis.

Driving the news: A sea of Palestinian flags flooded the corner of Ford Road and John Daly Monday afternoon, where protestors demonstrated outside Starbucks, the Detroit News reported.

The big picture: Pro-Palestine demonstrations haven't stopped across Metro Detroit since Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip have ramped up and the death toll has increased.

Zoom in: Haraz Coffee House owner Hamzah Nasser tells Axios his businesses helped raise $16,000 last month for medical supplies and food. Each of his 12 coffee shops nationwide closed Monday in solidarity with calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

What they're saying: "These days everyone is scared to do the right thing because they think, 'Oh, my business will be affected.' But people are sacrificing everything they have," Nasser says. "If we sacrifice a couple dollars, it's not going to change our lives."