Dec 12, 2023 - Business

Metro Detroit restaurant workers' wage growth slow since pandemic

Data: Square; Note: Earnings include base wages, tips and overtime; Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: Square; Note: Earnings include base wages, tips and overtime; Chart: Axios Visuals

Metro Detroit restaurant workers' wage growth has slipped considerably since the pandemic.

State of pay: Year-over-year wage growth for restaurant workers held steady at 5.2% from September to October. But both are down from a peak of 15.7% in December 2020.

  • Square's new third-quarter restaurant industry report includes base wages, tips and overtime.

The big picture: Nationally, restaurant workers' wage growth has slipped considerably since the end of the pandemic, falling below even pre-COVID-19 rates.

  • This October, restaurant workers' wages grew 4.9% year over year nationwide.
  • That's slowed from peak growth of 10.5% in December 2021, when the average base wage was $12.60 and average hourly earnings totaled $15.85.

The bottom line: Restaurant workers in Detroit have long struggled to keep up with rising housing, vehicle maintenance and child care costs.

