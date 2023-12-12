Dec 12, 2023 - Business
Metro Detroit restaurant workers' wage growth slow since pandemic
Metro Detroit restaurant workers' wage growth has slipped considerably since the pandemic.
State of pay: Year-over-year wage growth for restaurant workers held steady at 5.2% from September to October. But both are down from a peak of 15.7% in December 2020.
- Square's new third-quarter restaurant industry report includes base wages, tips and overtime.
The big picture: Nationally, restaurant workers' wage growth has slipped considerably since the end of the pandemic, falling below even pre-COVID-19 rates.
- This October, restaurant workers' wages grew 4.9% year over year nationwide.
- That's slowed from peak growth of 10.5% in December 2021, when the average base wage was $12.60 and average hourly earnings totaled $15.85.
The bottom line: Restaurant workers in Detroit have long struggled to keep up with rising housing, vehicle maintenance and child care costs.
