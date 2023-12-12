Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Square; Note: Earnings include base wages, tips and overtime; Chart: Axios Visuals

Metro Detroit restaurant workers' wage growth has slipped considerably since the pandemic.

State of pay: Year-over-year wage growth for restaurant workers held steady at 5.2% from September to October. But both are down from a peak of 15.7% in December 2020.

Square's new third-quarter restaurant industry report includes base wages, tips and overtime.

The big picture: Nationally, restaurant workers' wage growth has slipped considerably since the end of the pandemic, falling below even pre-COVID-19 rates.

This October, restaurant workers' wages grew 4.9% year over year nationwide.

That's slowed from peak growth of 10.5% in December 2021, when the average base wage was $12.60 and average hourly earnings totaled $15.85.

The bottom line: Restaurant workers in Detroit have long struggled to keep up with rising housing, vehicle maintenance and child care costs.