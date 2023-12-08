It's probably time to get into the holiday spirit this weekend with some shopping, delicious food and other revelry.
⭐ There's a trifecta of festivals in the Corktown-Southwest area to check out Saturday:
Corktown Aglow features ornament decorating, a holiday DJ, an artisans and crafts market, food trucks and a bar. 2-11pm at 1211 Trumbull St.
Let it Snow Festival in North Corktown offers music, food, hot cocoa, crafts and kids' activities. 2-6pm at 2746 Vermont St.
Southwest Detroit Holiday Fest has live performances, a traditional Mexican Christmas procession, kids' activities, tons of food and Mexican hot chocolate. 3-8pm in Hubbard-Richard on Bagley and Vernor between 16th and 24th streets.
🎅 Ridethe People Moverwith Santa from 3-7pm Friday or from noon-4pm Saturday.
A ride is 75 cents.
🛍️ Shop for gifts at Hunt Street Station's Christkindl Market with vendors and German food.