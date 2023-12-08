Dec 8, 2023 - Things to Do

Things to do this weekend in Detroit

Corktown Aglow in 2019. Photo: Courtesy of Corktown Aglow

It's probably time to get into the holiday spirit this weekend with some shopping, delicious food and other revelry.

⭐ There's a trifecta of festivals in the Corktown-Southwest area to check out Saturday:

  • Corktown Aglow features ornament decorating, a holiday DJ, an artisans and crafts market, food trucks and a bar. 2-11pm at 1211 Trumbull St.
  • Let it Snow Festival in North Corktown offers music, food, hot cocoa, crafts and kids' activities. 2-6pm at 2746 Vermont St.
  • Southwest Detroit Holiday Fest has live performances, a traditional Mexican Christmas procession, kids' activities, tons of food and Mexican hot chocolate. 3-8pm in Hubbard-Richard on Bagley and Vernor between 16th and 24th streets.

🎅 Ride the People Mover with Santa from 3-7pm Friday or from noon-4pm Saturday.

  • A ride is 75 cents.

🛍️ Shop for gifts at Hunt Street Station's Christkindl Market with vendors and German food.

  • 4-9pm Friday, noon-9pm Saturday and 1-5pm Sunday.
