Detroit Pistons lose 14th straight
The Pistons' tailspin continued Monday night in a blowout loss, 126-107, to the Washington Wizards.
Why it matters: The 14-game losing streak ties a franchise record and the Pistons (2-15) own the NBA's worst record, a distinction they also earned last season.
State of play: Detroit's lackluster performance drew boos from the home crowd and criticism from coach Monty Williams.
What they're saying: Williams blamed himself for the team's poor effort.
- "That wasn't Pistons basketball by any stretch of the imagination," he told reporters. "We have to have people that honor the organization and the jersey by competing at a high level every night."
Of note: Flint native Kyle Kuzma dominated for Washington (3-14). He scored 18 of his 32 points in the third quarter.
What's next: Detroit hosts the Lakers (10-8) at 7pm Wednesday.
