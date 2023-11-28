Nov 28, 2023 - Sports

Detroit Pistons lose 14th straight

Jalen Duren dives for a loose ball against the Washington Wizards at Little Caesars Arena

Jalen Duren dives for a loose ball against the Washington Wizards last night at Little Caesars Arena. Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Pistons' tailspin continued Monday night in a blowout loss, 126-107, to the Washington Wizards.

Why it matters: The 14-game losing streak ties a franchise record and the Pistons (2-15) own the NBA's worst record, a distinction they also earned last season.

State of play: Detroit's lackluster performance drew boos from the home crowd and criticism from coach Monty Williams.

What they're saying: Williams blamed himself for the team's poor effort.

  • "That wasn't Pistons basketball by any stretch of the imagination," he told reporters. "We have to have people that honor the organization and the jersey by competing at a high level every night."

Of note: Flint native Kyle Kuzma dominated for Washington (3-14). He scored 18 of his 32 points in the third quarter.

What's next: Detroit hosts the Lakers (10-8) at 7pm Wednesday.

