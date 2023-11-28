Detroit Pistons lose 14th straight

The Pistons' tailspin continued Monday night in a blowout loss, 126-107, to the Washington Wizards.

Why it matters: The 14-game losing streak ties a franchise record and the Pistons (2-15) own the NBA's worst record, a distinction they also earned last season.

State of play: Detroit's lackluster performance drew boos from the home crowd and criticism from coach Monty Williams.

What they're saying: Williams blamed himself for the team's poor effort.

"That wasn't Pistons basketball by any stretch of the imagination," he told reporters. "We have to have people that honor the organization and the jersey by competing at a high level every night."

Of note: Flint native Kyle Kuzma dominated for Washington (3-14). He scored 18 of his 32 points in the third quarter.

What's next: Detroit hosts the Lakers (10-8) at 7pm Wednesday.