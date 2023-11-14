Nov 14, 2023 - News

Wayne County leads Michigan in multigenerational households

Share of multigenerational households among families, 2020
Data: Census Bureau; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

The share of multigenerational households in Wayne County is 8.6% — the highest percentage of living situations of its kind in Michigan, according to Census Bureau data.

Driving the news: Multigenerational households — three or more generations under one roof — are on the rise in the U.S.

By the numbers: Out of the 437,343 households in Wayne County, 37,518 are multigenerational, data shows.

The big picture: Financial concerns and caregiving needs are two of the major reasons people live with their parents (and parents' parents).

  • There were 6 million multigenerational households in the U.S. in 2020, up from 5.1 million in 2010.

The intrigue: Living close to family or friends can improve your health and happiness.

