Nov 14, 2023 - News
Wayne County leads Michigan in multigenerational households
The share of multigenerational households in Wayne County is 8.6% — the highest percentage of living situations of its kind in Michigan, according to Census Bureau data.
Driving the news: Multigenerational households — three or more generations under one roof — are on the rise in the U.S.
By the numbers: Out of the 437,343 households in Wayne County, 37,518 are multigenerational, data shows.
The big picture: Financial concerns and caregiving needs are two of the major reasons people live with their parents (and parents' parents).
- There were 6 million multigenerational households in the U.S. in 2020, up from 5.1 million in 2010.
The intrigue: Living close to family or friends can improve your health and happiness.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.