Wayne County leads Michigan in multigenerational households

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Census Bureau; Map: Alice Feng/Axios The share of multigenerational households in Wayne County is 8.6% — the highest percentage of living situations of its kind in Michigan, according to Census Bureau data. Driving the news: Multigenerational households — three or more generations under one roof — are on the rise in the U.S.

By the numbers: Out of the 437,343 households in Wayne County, 37,518 are multigenerational, data shows.

The big picture: Financial concerns and caregiving needs are two of the major reasons people live with their parents (and parents' parents).

There were 6 million multigenerational households in the U.S. in 2020, up from 5.1 million in 2010.

The intrigue: Living close to family or friends can improve your health and happiness.