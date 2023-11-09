1 hour ago - Things to Do

Things to do during Veterans Day weekend in Detroit

Remember when it was summer?

  • We're trying our best — here's how to go out while staying warm this weekend.

💥 Motor City Comic-con: The annual comic-con celebration at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi returns this weekend for cosplay contests, panel discussions with celebrity guests, sketch duels and a whole lot more.

🎁 Early holiday shopping: There's just one more weekend until Santa (somehow) sets up at both Somerset and Lakeside Mall — so getting a head start on holiday shopping could save you some serious hours.

  • A number of retailers like Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops are already offering Santa photos.

🎄 Grinch musical: Catch Dr. Suess' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical" at the Fox Theatre with the family.

  • Tickets for Thursday's show, and those on Saturday and Sunday, start at $30.
