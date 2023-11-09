1 hour ago - Things to Do
Things to do during Veterans Day weekend in Detroit
Remember when it was summer?
- We're trying our best — here's how to go out while staying warm this weekend.
💥 Motor City Comic-con: The annual comic-con celebration at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi returns this weekend for cosplay contests, panel discussions with celebrity guests, sketch duels and a whole lot more.
- Tickets start at $30.
🎁 Early holiday shopping: There's just one more weekend until Santa (somehow) sets up at both Somerset and Lakeside Mall — so getting a head start on holiday shopping could save you some serious hours.
- A number of retailers like Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops are already offering Santa photos.
🎄 Grinch musical: Catch Dr. Suess' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical" at the Fox Theatre with the family.
- Tickets for Thursday's show, and those on Saturday and Sunday, start at $30.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.