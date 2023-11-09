Things to do during Veterans Day weekend in Detroit

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Remember when it was summer?

We're trying our best — here's how to go out while staying warm this weekend.

💥 Motor City Comic-con: The annual comic-con celebration at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi returns this weekend for cosplay contests, panel discussions with celebrity guests, sketch duels and a whole lot more.

Tickets start at $30.

🎁 Early holiday shopping: There's just one more weekend until Santa (somehow) sets up at both Somerset and Lakeside Mall — so getting a head start on holiday shopping could save you some serious hours.

A number of retailers like Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops are already offering Santa photos.

🎄 Grinch musical: Catch Dr. Suess' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical" at the Fox Theatre with the family.