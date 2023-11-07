Democratic majority at stake in Michigan's general elections

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Control over the Michigan House of Representatives is at stake Tuesday.

Why it matters: Metro Detroit voters could eliminate state Democrats' narrow 56-54 advantage in the House.

Democrats have needed every member present to pass key legislation like abortion rights, but they have been unable to pass some of the governor's key priorities, such as paid medical leave for workers.

What we're watching: Democratic state Reps. Kevin Coleman (D-Westland) and Lori Stone (D-Warren) are both running for mayor of their cities. Victories would make it harder for Democrats in Lansing to carry out their agenda without Republican support.

Westland mayoral race: Third-term Rep. Coleman faces interim Mayor Mike Londeau.

If Coleman wins, voters in the 25th District, which includes most of Westland and part of Wayne, would vote in a special election to determine his replacement.

Read more on the race from Hometownlife.

Warren mayoral race: Stone faces city human resources director and former deputy mayor George Dimas.

The election will test the influence of longtime Warren Mayor Jim Fouts, who's been in office for 16 years and is backing Dimas.

More on the race from the Free Press.

Inkster mayoral race: A federal bribery charge against Mayor Patrick Wimberly, who is out on a $10,000 bond, is clouding the race between him and defense attorney and former Inkster Mayor Byron Nolen.